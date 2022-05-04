Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 288,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.