Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Yum China by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

