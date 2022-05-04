Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce $9.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.26 million and the lowest is $9.35 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.53 million to $55.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

