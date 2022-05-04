Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) to announce $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,159. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $567.31 million, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,018,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

