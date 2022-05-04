Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.27. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

EFX opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.