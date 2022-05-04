Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $448.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Harsco posted sales of $528.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Harsco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $678.17 million, a PE ratio of -213.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

