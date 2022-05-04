Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

