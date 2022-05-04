Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $245.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.36. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

