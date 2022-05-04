Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

OCSL stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

