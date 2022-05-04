Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to post $6.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.89. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $5.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $17.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $19.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

