Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

