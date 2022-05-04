Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.05 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post $241.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $993.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $899.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

