Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

