Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

