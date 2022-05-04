Zacks: Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $526.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DESP stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

