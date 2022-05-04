Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $345.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.50 million and the highest is $365.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $447.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

HTH stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

