Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

