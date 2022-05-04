Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.