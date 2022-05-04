Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.23. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $118.90 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

