Zacks: Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

