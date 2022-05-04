Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) to report $6.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

