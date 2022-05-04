Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $3.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.32. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $3.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

