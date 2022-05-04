Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.23). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

10x Genomics stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.