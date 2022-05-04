Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $525.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

