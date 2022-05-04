Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce ($1.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.70). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

