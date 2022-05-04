Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,563,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $183.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -99.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

