Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

GALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

