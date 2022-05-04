Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report $115.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $423.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $431.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $485.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.