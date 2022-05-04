Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.50 Million

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will announce $130.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.98 million to $132.46 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $130.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $586.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.72 million to $622.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $653.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.86 million to $666.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

