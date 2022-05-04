Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $212.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.17. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

