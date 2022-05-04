Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $200.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $155.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $955.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.17 million to $993.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.40 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

