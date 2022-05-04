Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.37. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.32. Stryker has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.