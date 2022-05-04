Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.