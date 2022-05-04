Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $811.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

