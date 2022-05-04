Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

