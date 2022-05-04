Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. Littelfuse reported earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

