Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $27.27 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $128.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.11 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $66,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.