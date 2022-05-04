Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $27.27 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $128.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.11 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $66,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTTR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $37.60.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.