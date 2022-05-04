Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

