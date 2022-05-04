Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $187.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.85 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

