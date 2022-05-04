Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $686.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.40 million to $690.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $839.04 million, with estimates ranging from $800.40 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

