Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post sales of $119.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $57.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $549.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $642.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $632.87 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 260,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

