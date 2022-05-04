Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to report ($1.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $119.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

