Zacks: Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to announce $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.19 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

