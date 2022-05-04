Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.58) to €11.70 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

CRZBY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.