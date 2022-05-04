Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Sell

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

IMAB stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in I-Mab by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

