Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

ILPT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

