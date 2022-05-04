Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Hold

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

