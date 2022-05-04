Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,238,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 723,794 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,171,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

