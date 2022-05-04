Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Strong Sell

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR’s Q1 performance was affected by weakness in the Connected Home segment. The segment witnessed decline in revenues owing to tepid performance of the domestic Wi-Fi market. Pandemic-induced widespread supply-chain issues and a Shenzhen shutdown interrupted component supplies to factories in Southeast Asia, thereby negatively impacting Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment revenues. Higher material and production costs along with increasing transportation costs, exerted pressure on the margins. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company continues to witness robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching solutions. It ended first-quarter 2022 with 627,000 service subscribers. The company is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022.”

NTGR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,942. The company has a market cap of $635.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96. NETGEAR has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,709 shares of company stock valued at $155,165 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $21,698,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

