Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Hold

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.